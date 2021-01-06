Ensign Energy Services (OTCMKTS:ESVIF) PT Raised to $1.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Ensign Energy Services (OTCMKTS:ESVIF) had its price target raised by equities research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $0.65 to $1.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ target price points to a potential upside of 17.65% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Ensign Energy Services from $0.50 to $0.55 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $0.81.

Ensign Energy Services stock opened at $0.85 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.57. Ensign Energy Services has a one year low of $0.16 and a one year high of $2.37.

Ensign Energy Services Company Profile

Ensign Energy Services Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides oilfield services to the oil and natural gas industry in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers shallow, intermediate, and deep well drilling, as well as specialized drilling services, including horizontal, underbalanced, horizontal re-entry, and slant drilling for steam assisted gravity drainage applications; and equipment and other services.

