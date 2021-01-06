Eos Energy Enterprises (NASDAQ:EOSE) Shares Gap Down to $23.15

Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOSE)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $23.15, but opened at $20.58. Eos Energy Enterprises shares last traded at $21.40, with a volume of 517 shares traded.

Separately, B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Eos Energy Enterprises from $17.00 to $22.00 in a report on Thursday, December 10th.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $16.55.

About Eos Energy Enterprises (NASDAQ:EOSE)

Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc designs, manufactures, and deploys battery storage solutions for utility, commercial and industrial, and renewable energy markets in the United States. The company offers stationary battery storage solutions. Its flagship product is the Eos Znyth DC battery system designed to meet the requirements of the grid-scale energy storage market.

