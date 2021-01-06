EOS (EOS) One Day Trading Volume Tops $5.87 Billion

EOS (CURRENCY:EOS) traded up 14.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on January 6th. During the last week, EOS has traded up 30.1% against the U.S. dollar. EOS has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion and $5.87 billion worth of EOS was traded on exchanges in the last day. One EOS coin can now be bought for about $3.38 or 0.00009184 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ark (ARK) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001093 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0345 or 0.00000094 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0146 or 0.00000040 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000036 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Local World Forwarders (LWF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Lazaruscoin (LAZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000011 BTC.

DasCoin (DASC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000201 BTC.

EOS Coin Profile

EOS (CRYPTO:EOS) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 1st, 2017. EOS’s total supply is 1,025,952,547 coins and its circulating supply is 939,252,536 coins. EOS’s official Twitter account is @EOS_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for EOS is /r/EOS and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. EOS’s official website is eos.io.

EOS Coin Trading

EOS can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EOS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EOS should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase EOS using one of the exchanges listed above.

