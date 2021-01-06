EOSDT Price Hits $1.00 (EOSDT)

EOSDT (CURRENCY:EOSDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on January 6th. EOSDT has a total market capitalization of $2.64 million and approximately $46,792.00 worth of EOSDT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, EOSDT has traded 0.7% higher against the dollar. One EOSDT token can currently be purchased for about $1.00 or 0.00002833 BTC on exchanges including Bancor Network and HitBTC.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get EOSDT alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002835 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000694 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.89 or 0.00028015 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.53 or 0.00117584 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $74.75 or 0.00211653 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $175.94 or 0.00498185 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.59 or 0.00049802 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $88.11 or 0.00249495 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.99 or 0.00016974 BTC.

About EOSDT

EOSDT’s total supply is 2,642,505 tokens. The Reddit community for EOSDT is /r/Equilibrium_eosdt and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. EOSDT’s official website is eosdt.com. EOSDT’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for EOSDT is medium.com/equilibrium-eosdt.

EOSDT Token Trading

EOSDT can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bancor Network and HitBTC. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EOSDT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade EOSDT should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy EOSDT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for EOSDT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for EOSDT and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.