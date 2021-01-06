Equitable (NYSE:EQH) Sets New 52-Week High at $27.31

Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $27.31 and last traded at $26.91, with a volume of 140791 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.14.

EQH has been the subject of several analyst reports. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price objective on Equitable from $25.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Equitable from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Equitable from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. ValuEngine lowered Equitable from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Equitable in a report on Friday, December 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.20.

The stock has a market cap of $12.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.72 and a beta of 1.66. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $25.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.66.

Equitable (NYSE:EQH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $3.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.38 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Equitable Holdings, Inc. will post 4.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Equitable news, CAO William James Iv Eckert sold 3,182 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.48, for a total transaction of $84,259.36. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EQH. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in shares of Equitable during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in shares of Equitable in the third quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in shares of Equitable by 18.5% in the first quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 898 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Equitable by 85.6% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 3,515 shares during the period. Finally, Arden Trust Co increased its stake in shares of Equitable by 7.2% in the third quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 10,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after buying an additional 737 shares during the period. 81.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Equitable Company Profile (NYSE:EQH)

Equitable Holdings, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, and Protection Solutions. The Individual Retirement segment offers a suite of variable annuity products primarily to affluent and high net worth individuals.

