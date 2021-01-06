Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Cytosorbents Co.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:CTSO)

Cytosorbents Co. (NASDAQ:CTSO) – Analysts at B. Riley issued their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Cytosorbents in a note issued to investors on Monday, January 4th. B. Riley analyst A. D’silva forecasts that the medical research company will post earnings of ($0.03) per share for the quarter. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Cytosorbents’ Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.12) EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.25 EPS.

Get Cytosorbents alerts:

Cytosorbents (NASDAQ:CTSO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The medical research company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $10.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.53 million. Cytosorbents had a negative net margin of 30.45% and a negative return on equity of 34.37%.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on CTSO. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Cytosorbents from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Cytosorbents from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Cytosorbents in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.33.

NASDAQ:CTSO opened at $8.53 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 5.58 and a quick ratio of 5.46. Cytosorbents has a fifty-two week low of $3.60 and a fifty-two week high of $11.74.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CTSO. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Cytosorbents by 17.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,693,532 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $21,481,000 after acquiring an additional 407,749 shares in the last quarter. Skylands Capital LLC lifted its stake in Cytosorbents by 19.2% during the 3rd quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 1,421,700 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $11,345,000 after acquiring an additional 228,900 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Cytosorbents by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 613,230 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,891,000 after acquiring an additional 53,618 shares in the last quarter. Avenir Corp lifted its stake in Cytosorbents by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. Avenir Corp now owns 190,240 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,517,000 after acquiring an additional 22,520 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cytosorbents by 147.6% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 187,388 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,855,000 after purchasing an additional 111,713 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 39.83% of the company’s stock.

About Cytosorbents

Cytosorbents Corporation, a critical care focused immunotherapy company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medical devices with its blood purification technology platform incorporating a proprietary adsorbent and porous polymer technology. The company's flagship product is CytoSorb device, an extracorporeal cytokine filter designed for the adjunctive therapy in the treatment of sepsis; adjunctive therapy in other critical care applications; prevention and treatment of post-operative complications of cardiopulmonary bypass surgery; prevention and treatment of organ dysfunction in brain-dead organ donors to increase the number and quality of viable organs harvested from donors; and VetResQ device for adjunctive therapy in the treatment of sepsis, pancreatitis, and other critical illnesses in animals.

Featured Article: What is a Special Dividend?

Receive News & Ratings for Cytosorbents Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cytosorbents and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.