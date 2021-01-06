Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for INVO Bioscience, Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:INVO)

INVO Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVO) – Research analysts at Colliers Securities issued their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of INVO Bioscience in a research note issued to investors on Monday, January 4th. Colliers Securities analyst K. Bauser anticipates that the company will earn $0.13 per share for the year. Colliers Securities has a “Buy” rating on the stock.

Get INVO Bioscience alerts:

INVO Bioscience (NASDAQ:INVO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.34 million during the quarter.

Separately, Roth Capital initiated coverage on INVO Bioscience in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

NASDAQ INVO opened at $3.07 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $15.21 million, a P/E ratio of -3.22 and a beta of -1.09. INVO Bioscience has a 12 month low of $1.75 and a 12 month high of $8.55. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.08.

INVO Bioscience Company Profile

INVO Bioscience, Inc, a medical device company, provides assisted reproductive technology solutions worldwide. The company offers INVOcell, a patented intravaginal culture system used for the natural in vivo incubation of eggs and sperm during fertilization and early embryo development; and INVOcell Retention device, a single-use modified diaphragm that includes holes to allow for natural drainage of vaginal fluids to aid in retention of the INVOcell device in the vaginal cavity during the incubation period.

Further Reading: What does an equal weight rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for INVO Bioscience Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for INVO Bioscience and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.