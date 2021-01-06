Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Lyra Therapeutics, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:LYRA)

Lyra Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYRA) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their FY2021 earnings estimates for Lyra Therapeutics in a research report issued on Monday, January 4th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Howerton now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($2.25) for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($1.82). Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Lyra Therapeutics’ FY2022 earnings at ($1.94) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($2.10) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($2.33) EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on LYRA. Bank of America upped their price objective on Lyra Therapeutics from $19.00 to $26.00 in a report on Monday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Lyra Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, November 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.50.

Shares of NASDAQ LYRA opened at $10.93 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $11.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.84. Lyra Therapeutics has a one year low of $8.76 and a one year high of $22.00.

Lyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LYRA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by ($0.08).

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LYRA. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Lyra Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $91,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in Lyra Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $151,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Lyra Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $290,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Lyra Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Lyra Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $170,000. 53.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lyra Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage therapeutics company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel integrated drug and delivery solutions for the localized treatment of patients with ear, nose, and throat diseases. The company's XTreo technology platform is designed to deliver medicines directly to the affected tissue for sustained periods with a single administration.

