Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Williams Industrial Services Group Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (OTCMKTS:WLMS)

Williams Industrial Services Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:WLMS) – Colliers Securities issued their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Williams Industrial Services Group in a research note issued on Monday, January 4th. Colliers Securities analyst R. Ryan expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.35 for the year.

Williams Industrial Services Group (OTCMKTS:WLMS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.04). Williams Industrial Services Group had a return on equity of 3.62% and a net margin of 0.53%. The business had revenue of $66.24 million for the quarter.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on WLMS. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Williams Industrial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Williams Industrial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 14th.

WLMS opened at $2.80 on Tuesday. Williams Industrial Services Group has a fifty-two week low of $0.87 and a fifty-two week high of $2.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.71. The company has a market capitalization of $70.94 million, a P/E ratio of 70.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.93.

Williams Industrial Services Group Inc provides construction, maintenance, and support services to energy, power, and industrial end markets in the United States and Canada. The company offers maintenance, modification, repair, and other capital project services to extend life cycles of nuclear, paper, fossil fuel, industrial gas, hydropower, natural gas, municipal water and wastewater, and other facilities.

