Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Wipro Limited’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:WIT)

Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Wipro in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, January 4th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Agarwal now forecasts that the information technology services provider will post earnings of $0.24 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.22. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Wipro’s FY2022 earnings at $0.26 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.29 EPS.

Wipro (NYSE:WIT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 18th. The information technology services provider reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.06. Wipro had a return on equity of 17.14% and a net margin of 15.72%. The company had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.04 billion.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on WIT. Investec cut Wipro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Wipro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 price objective on the stock in a research note on Saturday, November 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Wipro in a research note on Monday, December 21st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.50.

Shares of NYSE:WIT opened at $5.88 on Wednesday. Wipro has a 52-week low of $2.52 and a 52-week high of $5.96. The stock has a market cap of $33.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.60. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.33 and its 200 day moving average is $4.58. The company has a quick ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WIT. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Wipro by 16.5% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 9,815,095 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $46,131,000 after buying an additional 1,393,560 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in Wipro by 20.8% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 7,978,741 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $37,500,000 after buying an additional 1,376,258 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in Wipro during the third quarter worth $5,478,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new stake in Wipro during the second quarter worth $2,518,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Wipro by 3.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,333,605 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $62,669,000 after buying an additional 413,447 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 2.32% of the company’s stock.

Wipro Company Profile

Wipro Limited operates as an information technology (IT), consulting, and business process services (BPS) company worldwide. It operates in three segments: IT Services, IT Products, and India State Run Enterprise Services (ISRE). The IT Services segment offers IT and IT-enabled services, including digital strategy advisory, customer-centric design, technology consulting, IT consulting, custom application design, development, re-engineering and maintenance, systems integration, package implementation, infrastructure, analytics, business process, research and development, and hardware and software design services to enterprises.

