Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Senseonics Holdings, Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NYSEAMERICAN:SENS)

Senseonics Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SENS) – Investment analysts at Colliers Securities issued their FY2022 EPS estimates for Senseonics in a research report issued on Monday, January 4th. Colliers Securities analyst K. Bauser forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.19) per share for the year.

Senseonics (NYSEAMERICAN:SENS) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $0.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.79 million.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $1.00 target price on shares of Senseonics in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Senseonics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Senseonics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $0.70.

SENS stock opened at $0.95 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.52. Senseonics has a fifty-two week low of $0.35 and a fifty-two week high of $1.78.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Senseonics in the third quarter valued at about $195,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Senseonics by 8.3% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 623,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 47,972 shares in the last quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Senseonics in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Senseonics in the second quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Senseonics by 709.3% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 581,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 509,264 shares in the last quarter. 30.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Senseonics

Senseonics Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, develops and commercializes continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems for people with diabetes primarily in Europe. Its products include Eversense and Eversense XL, which are implantable CGM systems to measure glucose levels in people with diabetes for a period of up to 90 and 180 days.

