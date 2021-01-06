Equities Analysts Set Expectations for South32 Limited’s FY2021 Earnings (OTCMKTS:SOUHY)

South32 Limited (OTCMKTS:SOUHY) – Jefferies Financial Group cut their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of South32 in a research report issued on Monday, January 4th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Lafemina now expects that the basic materials company will earn $0.75 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.85. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for South32’s FY2023 earnings at $1.25 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.40 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.45 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on SOUHY. Barclays lowered shares of South32 from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of South32 in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of South32 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.75.

Shares of OTCMKTS SOUHY opened at $9.70 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $9.32 billion, a PE ratio of 48.50 and a beta of 0.99. South32 has a 12-month low of $4.79 and a 12-month high of $10.03. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

About South32

South32 Limited operates as a diversified metals and mining company primarily in Australia, Southern Africa, North America, and South America. The company has a portfolio of assets producing alumina, aluminum, bauxite, energy and metallurgical coal, manganese ore and alloy, ferronickel, silver, lead, and zinc.

