Equity Bancshares (NASDAQ:EQBK) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Equity Bancshares (NASDAQ:EQBK) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $24.00 price target on the bank’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 10.14% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Equity Bancshares, Inc. operates as a bank holding company primarily in Kansas and Missouri. The company provides financial services primarily to businesses, business owners and individuals. It offers certificates of deposits, individual retirement and money market accounts, home equity lines of credit, credit cards, mortgages, treasury management, personal and business loans, investment services. Equity Bancshares, Inc. is headquartered in Wichita, Kansas. “

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on EQBK. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Equity Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Equity Bancshares from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Equity Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Equity Bancshares presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:EQBK opened at $21.79 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $323.65 million, a PE ratio of -4.21 and a beta of 0.75. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.43. Equity Bancshares has a one year low of $12.49 and a one year high of $29.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87.

Equity Bancshares (NASDAQ:EQBK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $38.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.65 million. Equity Bancshares had a negative net margin of 42.38% and a positive return on equity of 5.26%. Equities research analysts predict that Equity Bancshares will post 1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EQBK. Patriot Financial Partners GP LP acquired a new stake in Equity Bancshares in the second quarter valued at approximately $7,799,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Equity Bancshares by 10.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,184,257 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $18,356,000 after acquiring an additional 110,458 shares in the last quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC boosted its stake in Equity Bancshares by 49.3% in the third quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 237,637 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,683,000 after acquiring an additional 78,481 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Equity Bancshares in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,156,000. Finally, Second Curve Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Equity Bancshares in the third quarter valued at approximately $945,000. Institutional investors own 64.78% of the company’s stock.

Equity Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Equity Bank that provides a range of financial services primarily to businesses, business owners, and individuals. The company accepts various demand, savings, money market, and time deposits. Its loan products include commercial and industrial, commercial real estate-backed, commercial lines of credit, working capital, term, equipment financing, acquisition, expansion and development, borrowing base, real estate construction, homebuilder, agricultural, government guaranteed, and other loans, as well as letters of credit and other loan products to national and regional companies, restaurant franchisees, hoteliers, real estate developers, manufacturing and industrial companies, agribusiness companies, and other businesses.

