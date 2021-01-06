Ero Copper (OTCMKTS:ERRPF) Sets New 12-Month High at $18.19

Ero Copper Corp. (OTCMKTS:ERRPF) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $18.19 and last traded at $17.61, with a volume of 33007 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $17.04.

Several analysts have commented on ERRPF shares. CIBC lowered their price target on Ero Copper from $23.50 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Ero Copper from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Scotiabank lowered their price target on Ero Copper from $22.50 to $21.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating on shares of Ero Copper in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Ero Copper from $24.00 to $22.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.08.

Get Ero Copper alerts:

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $15.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.42.

About Ero Copper (OTCMKTS:ERRPF)

Ero Copper Corp., a base metals mining company, focuses on the production and sale of copper in Brazil. The company also explores for gold and silver deposits. Its principal property is the Vale do CuraÃ§Ã¡ property covering an area of approximately 153,741 hectares located in the northeastern Bahia State, Brazil.

Further Reading: What is the operating income formula?



Receive News & Ratings for Ero Copper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ero Copper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.