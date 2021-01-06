ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESE) Hits New 1-Year High at $107.52

ESCO Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ESE)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $107.52 and last traded at $107.31, with a volume of 3935 shares. The stock had previously closed at $100.37.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub cut ESCO Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut ESCO Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Stephens assumed coverage on ESCO Technologies in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.67 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.74. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $100.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $89.81.

ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 18th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $208.03 million during the quarter. ESCO Technologies had a return on equity of 7.73% and a net margin of 13.91%. Equities research analysts forecast that ESCO Technologies Inc. will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 31st. ESCO Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.59%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of ESCO Technologies by 11.9% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 3,023 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 321 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ESCO Technologies in the third quarter worth $205,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of ESCO Technologies in the third quarter worth $789,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ESCO Technologies in the third quarter worth $835,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of ESCO Technologies by 272.3% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 10,498 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $846,000 after buying an additional 7,678 shares during the period. 83.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ESCO Technologies Inc produces and supplies engineered products and systems for industrial and commercial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aerospace & Defense, Utility Solutions Group (USG), and RF Shielding and Test. The Aerospace & Defense segment designs and manufactures filtration products, including hydraulic filter elements and fluid control devices used in commercial aerospace applications; filter mechanisms used in micro-propulsion devices for satellites; and custom designed filters for manned aircraft and submarines.

