Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the fifteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $77.38.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ESPR shares. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Esperion Therapeutics from $55.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Esperion Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Esperion Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. They set a “sell” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Esperion Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its stake in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 39,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,022,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $508,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 30.0% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,950 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 38,620 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,982,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Esperion Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000.

Esperion Therapeutics stock traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $29.01. 1,926 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 797,435. Esperion Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $23.90 and a 1 year high of $76.98. The firm has a market cap of $808.71 million, a P/E ratio of -7.47 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $28.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.40.

Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($3.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($3.52) by $0.45. Esperion Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 46.15% and a negative return on equity of 629.88%. The firm had revenue of $3.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.04 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($2.52) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 290.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Esperion Therapeutics will post -4.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Esperion Therapeutics

Esperion Therapeutics, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes medicines for the treatment of patients with elevated low-density lipoprotein cholesterol in the United States. Its lead product candidates are NEXLETOL (bempedoic acid) and NEXLIZET (bempedoic acid and ezetimibe) tablets for the treatment of patients with atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease or heterozygous familial hypercholesterolemia.

