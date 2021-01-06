ESSA Bancorp (NASDAQ:ESSA) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

ESSA Bancorp (NASDAQ:ESSA) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ESSA Bancorp, Inc. operates as the holding company for ESSA Bank & Trust and is the leading service-oriented financial institution that provides services to individuals, families, and businesses in greater Pocono, Pennsylvania region. The Bank maintains its corporate headquarters in downtown Stroudsburg, Pennsylvania and has community offices throughout the Pocono area. In addition to being one of the region’s largest mortgage lenders, ESSA Bank & Trust offers a full range of retail and commercial financial services. ESSA Bank & Trust’s business consists primarily of accepting deposits from the general public and investing those deposits, together with funds generated from operations and borrowings, in residential first mortgage loans, including construction mortgage loans, commercial real estate, home equity loans and lines of credit, commercial and consumer loans. “

Separately, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on ESSA Bancorp from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th.

NASDAQ:ESSA traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $14.47. 15,272 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,948. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $156.57 million, a P/E ratio of 10.49 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. ESSA Bancorp has a 1 year low of $9.70 and a 1 year high of $17.70.

ESSA Bancorp (NASDAQ:ESSA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.05. ESSA Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.51% and a net margin of 18.64%. As a group, research analysts predict that ESSA Bancorp will post 1.55 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ESSA. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of ESSA Bancorp by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 66,620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $928,000 after buying an additional 3,169 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of ESSA Bancorp by 105.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,931 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $194,000 after buying an additional 7,154 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in ESSA Bancorp by 615.2% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,858 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in ESSA Bancorp by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,022 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 3,008 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gendell Jeffrey L increased its holdings in ESSA Bancorp by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L now owns 208,946 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,576,000 after purchasing an additional 4,305 shares in the last quarter. 42.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ESSA Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for ESSA Bank & Trust that provides a range of financial products and services to individuals, families, and businesses in Pennsylvania. The company accepts savings accounts, interest bearing demand accounts, checking accounts, money market accounts, club accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, and other qualified plan accounts, as well as commercial checking accounts.

