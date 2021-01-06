ETRACS 2xMonthly Pay Leveraged Preferred Stock Index ETN (NYSEARCA:PFFL) Shares Up 1.4%

ETRACS 2xMonthly Pay Leveraged Preferred Stock Index ETN (NYSEARCA:PFFL) shares shot up 1.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $19.15 and last traded at $19.15. 3,144 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 34% from the average session volume of 4,772 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.89.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $18.98 and a 200-day moving average of $17.97.

