Everi (NYSE:EVRI) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Everi (NYSE:EVRI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Everi Holdings Inc. is a holding company which operates through subsidiaries, Global Cash Access, Inc. and Multimedia Games Holding Company, Inc. The Company’s segments include Games and Payments. Global Cash Access, Inc. provides integrated gaming payments solutions, video and mechanical reel gaming content and technology solutions, as well as compliance and software. Multimedia Games Holding Company, Inc., designs, manufactures and supplies gaming machines and systems. Everi Holdings Inc., formerly known as Global Cash Access Holdings, Inc., is headquartered in Las Vegas, United States. “

Several other research firms have also commented on EVRI. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Everi in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. They issued a buy rating for the company. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Everi from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Saturday, October 31st. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Everi from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of Everi from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Roth Capital raised their price target on shares of Everi from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Everi has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $13.14.

NYSE:EVRI opened at $13.12 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.49, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.86 and a beta of 2.99. Everi has a 52 week low of $1.55 and a 52 week high of $14.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $12.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.76.

Everi (NYSE:EVRI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The credit services provider reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $112.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.23 million. Everi had a negative net margin of 21.25% and a negative return on equity of 474.12%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Everi will post -0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP David Lucchese sold 62,500 shares of Everi stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.11, for a total value of $694,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 159,834 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,775,755.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Darren Simmons sold 3,750 shares of Everi stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.91, for a total transaction of $52,162.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 38,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $541,836.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 183,750 shares of company stock valued at $2,196,263 over the last quarter. 5.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in EVRI. Chiron Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Everi in the 3rd quarter valued at $8,784,000. Nantahala Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Everi in the 2nd quarter valued at $5,174,000. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS boosted its holdings in Everi by 82.4% in the 3rd quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 952,955 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $7,862,000 after purchasing an additional 430,585 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Everi by 32.3% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,759,584 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $14,517,000 after purchasing an additional 429,187 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in Everi by 6,631.3% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 326,200 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 321,354 shares during the period. 83.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Everi Holdings Inc provides entertainment and technology solutions for the casino, interactive, and gaming industries in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Caribbean, Central America, and Asia. It operates in two segments, Games and FinTech. The company offers local and wide-area progressive gaming products, such as classic mechanical reel games, video reel games, Empire 5527, Empire Flex, Empire DCX, Empire MPX, Core HDX, and the Texan HDX; TournEvent, a slot tournament terminal and system machine; and sells player terminals, licenses, back office systems, and other related equipment.

