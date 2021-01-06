Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH) Reaches New 12-Month High at $16.84

Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH) shares hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $16.84 and last traded at $16.78, with a volume of 8405 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $16.19.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Evolent Health from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating on shares of Evolent Health in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Evolent Health from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Evolent Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Evolent Health currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.40.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The firm has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.65 and a beta of 2.44. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.19.

Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $264.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $263.52 million. Evolent Health had a negative net margin of 52.35% and a negative return on equity of 4.40%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Evolent Health, Inc. will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Evolent Health by 118.2% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,190 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 2,270 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Evolent Health by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,188,970 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $51,185,000 after buying an additional 97,870 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in shares of Evolent Health by 22.6% in the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 615,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,379,000 after buying an additional 113,500 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Evolent Health by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 78,926 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $979,000 after buying an additional 2,340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank bought a new stake in shares of Evolent Health in the 3rd quarter valued at about $627,000. 82.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Evolent Health Company Profile (NYSE:EVH)

Evolent Health, Inc, through its subsidiary, Evolent Health LLC, provides health care delivery and payment solutions in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Services and True Health. The Services segment provides value-based care services that include Identifi, a proprietary technology system that aggregates and analyzes data, manages care workflows and engages patients; population health performance that delivers patient-centric cost effective care; delivery network alignments; and integrated cost and revenue management solutions.

