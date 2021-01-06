Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) Downgraded by BidaskClub

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) was downgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other brokerages have also commented on EXAS. UBS Group lowered shares of Exact Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $125.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of Exact Sciences from $140.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Benchmark increased their price objective on shares of Exact Sciences from $110.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of Exact Sciences from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Exact Sciences from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.87.

Get Exact Sciences alerts:

NASDAQ:EXAS opened at $126.88 on Wednesday. Exact Sciences has a fifty-two week low of $35.25 and a fifty-two week high of $144.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -57.41 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 6.04 and a current ratio of 6.35. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $128.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $103.06.

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 1st. The medical research company reported ($1.46) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.95). The company had revenue of $408.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $337.43 million. Exact Sciences had a negative net margin of 25.27% and a negative return on equity of 11.71%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 86.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.31) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Exact Sciences will post -1.22 EPS for the current year.

In other Exact Sciences news, Director Katherine S. Zanotti sold 20,000 shares of Exact Sciences stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.06, for a total transaction of $2,641,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 40,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,304,982.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin T. Conroy sold 30,577 shares of Exact Sciences stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.56, for a total transaction of $3,808,671.12. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 886,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $110,396,905.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 83,396 shares of company stock worth $10,424,580 in the last three months. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Natixis purchased a new stake in Exact Sciences during the third quarter worth about $114,157,000. Eminence Capital LP increased its stake in Exact Sciences by 236.9% during the second quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 1,140,710 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $99,173,000 after purchasing an additional 802,114 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Exact Sciences during the third quarter worth about $53,952,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Exact Sciences by 22.9% during the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,186,997 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $222,964,000 after purchasing an additional 407,772 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Exact Sciences by 45.6% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,085,865 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $94,405,000 after purchasing an additional 340,334 shares during the period. 79.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Exact Sciences

Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX, a gene expression tests for breast, prostate, and colon cancers; and Oncotype DX AR-V7 Nucleus Detect Test, a liquid-based test for advanced stage prostate cancer.

Read More: What is the downside to momentum investing?



Receive News & Ratings for Exact Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exact Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.