Excellon Resources Inc. (NYSE:EXN) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.01 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Excellon Resources Inc. (NYSE:EXN) will announce $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Excellon Resources’ earnings. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Friday, February 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Excellon Resources will report full year earnings of ($0.08) per share for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $0.06 per share. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Excellon Resources.

Excellon Resources (NYSE:EXN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $9.67 million during the quarter.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Excellon Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday.

EXN stock opened at $3.34 on Wednesday. Excellon Resources has a 1 year low of $0.97 and a 1 year high of $4.65. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.72.

A hedge fund recently bought a new position in Excellon Resources stock. Sprott Inc. bought a new position in shares of Excellon Resources Inc. (NYSE:EXN) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 278,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $806,000. Sprott Inc. owned about 0.85% of Excellon Resources at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.01% of the company’s stock.

About Excellon Resources

Excellon Resources Inc, a silver mining and exploration company, acquires, explores for, evaluates, and develops mineral properties in Mexico and Canada. The company primarily explores for silver, lead, zinc, and gold deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Platosa property covering an area of 14,000 hectares located in Durango State, Mexico; EvoluciÃ³n property totaling an area of 45,000 hectares located in the states of Durango and Zacatecas, Mexico; and the Saxony Silver City Project totaling an area of 164 square kilometers in Saxony, Germany.

