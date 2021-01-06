ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $72.33.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on EXLS shares. BidaskClub cut shares of ExlService from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of ExlService from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ExlService from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th.

Get ExlService alerts:

In related news, Director Garen K. Staglin sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.73, for a total value of $199,325.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,051 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,837,856.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Rohit Kapoor sold 45,511 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total transaction of $3,549,858.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 256,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,999,278. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 104,624 shares of company stock valued at $8,564,464 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in ExlService by 99.4% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 680 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in shares of ExlService by 283.8% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 852 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of ExlService by 101.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,590 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ExlService by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,668 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of ExlService in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $230,000. Institutional investors own 81.59% of the company’s stock.

EXLS stock traded up $1.62 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $85.62. The company had a trading volume of 249,499 shares, compared to its average volume of 174,414. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 3.06 and a quick ratio of 3.06. ExlService has a 1 year low of $40.61 and a 1 year high of $87.54. The company has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.72, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $84.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $71.48.

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.03. ExlService had a net margin of 8.14% and a return on equity of 13.65%. The company had revenue of $241.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $239.43 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.84 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that ExlService will post 2.83 EPS for the current year.

ExlService Company Profile

ExlService Holdings, Inc provides operations management and analytics services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers business process management (BPM) services to the insurance industry in the areas of claims processing, subrogation, premium and benefit administration, agency management, account reconciliation, policy research, underwriting support, new business processing, policy servicing, premium audit, surveys, billing and collection, commercial and residential survey, and customer services.

See Also: What factors cause inflation to rise?

Receive News & Ratings for ExlService Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ExlService and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.