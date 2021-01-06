Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO) versus Grow Solutions (OTCMKTS:GRSO) Critical Contrast

Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO) and Grow Solutions (OTCMKTS:GRSO) are both business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Exponent and Grow Solutions, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Exponent 0 1 2 0 2.67 Grow Solutions 0 0 0 0 N/A

Exponent presently has a consensus target price of $89.00, indicating a potential downside of 5.57%. Given Exponent’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Exponent is more favorable than Grow Solutions.

Volatility and Risk

Exponent has a beta of 0.32, meaning that its share price is 68% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Grow Solutions has a beta of 1.47, meaning that its share price is 47% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Exponent and Grow Solutions’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Exponent 19.63% 23.66% 15.24% Grow Solutions N/A N/A N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

82.8% of Exponent shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.2% of Exponent shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Exponent and Grow Solutions’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Exponent $417.20 million 11.66 $82.46 million $1.53 61.60 Grow Solutions N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Exponent has higher revenue and earnings than Grow Solutions.

Summary

Exponent beats Grow Solutions on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Exponent

Exponent, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a science and engineering consulting company worldwide. Its services include analysis of product development, product recall, regulatory compliance, and the discovery of potential problems related to products, people, property, and impending litigation. The company operates in two segments, Engineering and Other Scientific, and Environmental and Health. The Engineering and Other Scientific segment provides services in the areas of biomechanics, biomedical engineering, buildings and structures, civil engineering, construction consulting, electrical engineering and computer science, human factors, industrial structures, materials and corrosion engineering, mechanical engineering, polymer science and materials chemistry, statistical and data sciences, thermal sciences, and vehicle analysis. The Environmental and Health segment offers services in the areas of chemical regulation and food safety, ecological and biological sciences, environmental and earth sciences, and health sciences. The company offers approximately 90 different technical disciplines to solve complicated issues facing industry and government. It serves clients in chemical, construction, consumer products, energy, food, beverage and nutrition, government, life sciences, insurance, manufacturing, technology, industrial equipment, transportation, and other sectors of the economy. The company was formerly known as The Failure Group, Inc. and changed its name to Exponent, Inc. in 1998. Exponent, Inc. was founded in 1967 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, California.

About Grow Solutions

Grow Solutions Holdings, Inc. provides products and services to the regulated legal cannabis industry in the United States and internationally. Its operations focus on the retail sale and distribution of indoor and outdoor garden supplies and grow equipment, including for the legal growing of cannabis. The company also provides consulting services that include design and construction to approved and licensed legal cannabis operators, as well as assistance with licensure and related applications for legal cannabis operators. In addition, it designs and manufactures vaporizers, extraction presses, quartz accessories, and storage solutions which are used to sale in tobacco stores, smoke shops, and cannabis dispensaries. Grow Solutions Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2014 and is based in Denver, Colorado.

