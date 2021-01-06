Extended Stay America (NYSE:STAY) Raised to Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Extended Stay America (NYSE:STAY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

STAY has been the subject of several other reports. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their target price on Extended Stay America from $11.50 to $15.50 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Barclays raised their target price on Extended Stay America from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Bank of America raised Extended Stay America from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the stock from $13.50 to $15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Extended Stay America from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Extended Stay America from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and raised their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $14.15.

Get Extended Stay America alerts:

NYSE STAY opened at $14.13 on Tuesday. Extended Stay America has a twelve month low of $5.35 and a twelve month high of $14.89. The business’s fifty day moving average is $13.92 and its 200 day moving average is $12.47.

Extended Stay America (NYSE:STAY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $285.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $272.37 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.33 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 6th will be given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 5th. This is a positive change from Extended Stay America’s previous dividend of $0.25.

In related news, Director Richard F. Wallman sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.28, for a total value of $245,600.00. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bamco Inc. NY bought a new stake in Extended Stay America in the 2nd quarter valued at about $68,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in Extended Stay America in the 3rd quarter valued at about $121,000. Sontag Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Extended Stay America during the 3rd quarter valued at about $129,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Extended Stay America during the 2nd quarter valued at about $132,000. Finally, Zeke Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Extended Stay America during the 3rd quarter valued at about $141,000. 96.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Extended Stay America Company Profile

Extended Stay America, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, operates, develops, and manages hotels in the United States. As of November 20, 2020, the company had a network of 646 hotels. It serves customers in the mid-priced extended stay segment. The company also licenses Extended Stay America brand to third party franchisees.

Read More: Is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) still relevant?

Receive News & Ratings for Extended Stay America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Extended Stay America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.