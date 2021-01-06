Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Stake Reduced by Stonebridge Capital Management Inc.

Stonebridge Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 3.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 67,660 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,590 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil accounts for about 1.2% of Stonebridge Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Stonebridge Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $2,789,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of XOM. RB Capital Management LLC grew its position in Exxon Mobil by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 11,874 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $401,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the period. Bollard Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.1% in the third quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 25,682 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $882,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the period. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA increased its position in Exxon Mobil by 2.8% during the third quarter. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA now owns 10,930 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $375,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Wallington Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 0.5% in the third quarter. Wallington Asset Management LLC now owns 59,672 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,049,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 5.3% in the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 5,987 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $205,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 50.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Several research firms have recently commented on XOM. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $47.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Standpoint Research upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $33.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their target price on Exxon Mobil from $33.00 to $39.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Friday, September 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Exxon Mobil currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.81.

Shares of XOM traded up $1.11 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $44.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 36,431,098 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,076,930. The firm has a market capitalization of $188.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.65 and a beta of 1.31. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52-week low of $30.11 and a 52-week high of $70.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company’s 50-day moving average is $41.04 and its 200-day moving average is $39.65.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $46.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.36 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 2.09% and a net margin of 3.24%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 12th were paid a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 10th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.80%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 154.67%.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

Further Reading: Understanding Specialty Certificates of Deposit



Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.