EZCORP (NASDAQ:EZPW) Upgraded at BidaskClub

EZCORP (NASDAQ:EZPW) was upgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

EZPW has been the subject of a number of other reports. TheStreet downgraded EZCORP from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded EZCORP from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded EZCORP from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.13.

Shares of EZCORP stock opened at $4.98 on Wednesday. EZCORP has a one year low of $3.41 and a one year high of $6.96. The company has a market cap of $275.41 million, a PE ratio of -4.02 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 3.75 and a current ratio of 4.48. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.33.

EZCORP (NASDAQ:EZPW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, December 13th. The credit services provider reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.16. EZCORP had a positive return on equity of 3.32% and a negative net margin of 8.32%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that EZCORP will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EZPW. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of EZCORP by 168.3% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 857,346 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,312,000 after purchasing an additional 537,750 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC grew its holdings in EZCORP by 12.2% in the second quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 2,541,339 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $16,010,000 after purchasing an additional 275,503 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in EZCORP by 32.9% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 800,600 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,044,000 after purchasing an additional 198,411 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in EZCORP in the second quarter valued at $723,000. Finally, First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. grew its holdings in EZCORP by 4.1% in the third quarter. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. now owns 2,878,786 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $14,480,000 after purchasing an additional 114,195 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.20% of the company’s stock.

EZCORP Company Profile

EZCORP, Inc provides pawn loans. It operates through three segments: U.S. Pawn, Latin America Pawn, and Other International. The company offers pawn loans, which are non-recourse loans collateralized by tangible personal property, including jewelry, consumer electronics, power tools, sporting goods, and musical instruments; and sells merchandise, such as collateral forfeited from pawn lending operations and used merchandise purchased from customers.

