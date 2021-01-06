F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $10.00.

Several analysts have recently commented on FNB shares. Stephens cut shares of F.N.B. from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of F.N.B. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of F.N.B. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday. BidaskClub cut shares of F.N.B. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of F.N.B. from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th.

Get F.N.B. alerts:

Shares of NYSE:FNB opened at $9.59 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.31 and a beta of 1.34. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.85. F.N.B. has a 1-year low of $5.05 and a 1-year high of $12.76.

F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The bank reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.03. F.N.B. had a net margin of 21.08% and a return on equity of 6.83%. The firm had revenue of $307.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $309.01 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.31 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that F.N.B. will post 0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 3rd were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.01%. F.N.B.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.68%.

In related news, Director Mary Jo Dively purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.12 per share, for a total transaction of $27,360.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 47,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $433,355.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders bought a total of 7,000 shares of company stock valued at $56,620 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.59% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of F.N.B. by 29.4% during the 3rd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,812,563 shares of the bank’s stock worth $154,669,000 after acquiring an additional 5,180,019 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in F.N.B. by 2.2% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,008,321 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $22,563,000 after buying an additional 65,264 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in F.N.B. by 14.1% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,003,013 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $22,523,000 after buying an additional 371,942 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in F.N.B. by 128.8% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,699,785 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $18,305,000 after buying an additional 1,519,912 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in F.N.B. by 173.5% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,391,262 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $16,213,000 after buying an additional 1,516,808 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.61% of the company’s stock.

About F.N.B.

F.N.B. Corporation, a financial holding company, provides a range of financial services primarily to consumers, corporations, governments, and small- to medium-sized businesses. The company operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. It offers commercial banking solutions, including corporate and small business banking, investment real estate financing, business credit, capital market, and lease financing services.

Recommended Story: Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index

Receive News & Ratings for F.N.B. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for F.N.B. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.