F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB) Upgraded to “Hold” by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on FNB. BidaskClub lowered F.N.B. from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. TheStreet upgraded F.N.B. from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Stephens downgraded shares of F.N.B. from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. F.N.B. presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $10.00.

FNB opened at $9.59 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.31 and a 200-day moving average of $7.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.31 and a beta of 1.34. F.N.B. has a 12-month low of $5.05 and a 12-month high of $12.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The bank reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $307.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $309.01 million. F.N.B. had a return on equity of 6.83% and a net margin of 21.08%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that F.N.B. will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 3rd were paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.01%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 2nd. F.N.B.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.68%.

In other F.N.B. news, Director Mary Jo Dively bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.12 per share, with a total value of $27,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 47,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $433,355.04. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have acquired 7,000 shares of company stock worth $56,620 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Aurum Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in F.N.B. by 3.6% during the third quarter. Aurum Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 35,548 shares of the bank’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 1,251 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in F.N.B. by 18.2% during the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 15,115 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 2,329 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in F.N.B. by 0.5% during the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 542,318 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,067,000 after acquiring an additional 2,899 shares during the period. Carret Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in F.N.B. by 4.9% during the third quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC now owns 61,639 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $418,000 after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its holdings in F.N.B. by 31.9% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 14,271 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 3,453 shares during the period. 64.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About F.N.B.

F.N.B. Corporation, a financial holding company, provides a range of financial services primarily to consumers, corporations, governments, and small- to medium-sized businesses. The company operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. It offers commercial banking solutions, including corporate and small business banking, investment real estate financing, business credit, capital market, and lease financing services.

