Falco Resources Ltd. (FPC.V) (CVE:FPC) Stock Price Down 1.2%

Falco Resources Ltd. (FPC.V) (CVE:FPC)’s share price was down 1.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.43 and last traded at C$0.43. Approximately 143,814 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 36% from the average daily volume of 223,798 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.43.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on FPC shares. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Falco Resources Ltd. (FPC.V) from C$0.80 to C$1.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on shares of Falco Resources Ltd. (FPC.V) from C$0.45 to C$0.55 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Haywood Securities lifted their price target on shares of Falco Resources Ltd. (FPC.V) from C$0.70 to C$0.80 in a report on Wednesday, October 28th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.58, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.15. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.40. The stock has a market capitalization of C$96.11 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.32.

About Falco Resources Ltd. (FPC.V) (CVE:FPC)

Falco Resources Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for base and precious metals, such as gold, zinc, copper, and silver deposits. It owns mining claims and contractual rights in relation to mining concessions covering approximately 70,000 hectares of land in the Rouyn-Noranda mining camp located in the Province of QuÃ©bec.

