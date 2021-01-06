FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the thirty ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $312.00.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of FedEx from $290.00 to $328.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Stephens upped their price objective on shares of FedEx from $215.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of FedEx from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of FedEx in a report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $356.00 price objective on shares of FedEx and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th.

NYSE:FDX traded up $2.55 on Friday, hitting $255.73. The stock had a trading volume of 142,036 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,531,376. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market cap of $67.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.17, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $280.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $232.44. FedEx has a 1-year low of $88.69 and a 1-year high of $305.66.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 16th. The shipping service provider reported $4.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.01 by $0.82. The company had revenue of $20.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.45 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 3.28% and a return on equity of 18.65%. FedEx’s revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.51 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that FedEx will post 17.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 14th were given a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 11th. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.37%.

In related news, Director Joshua Cooper Ramo sold 13,461 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.70, for a total value of $3,536,204.70. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,194,333.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Jill Brannon sold 3,795 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.00, for a total transaction of $1,100,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,306 shares in the company, valued at $2,698,740. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 42,643 shares of company stock worth $11,567,579. Insiders own 8.49% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FDX. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of FedEx in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of FedEx in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. First Personal Financial Services grew its position in shares of FedEx by 73.5% in the 3rd quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 118 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services grew its position in shares of FedEx by 227.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 121 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Anderson Fisher LLC purchased a new position in shares of FedEx in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. 68.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. Its FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment offers business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

