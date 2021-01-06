Financial Analysis: Great Eagle (OTCMKTS:GEAHF) vs. MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM)

Great Eagle (OTCMKTS:GEAHF) and MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, profitability, earnings, risk, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Great Eagle and MGM Resorts International, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Great Eagle 0 0 0 0 N/A MGM Resorts International 4 11 2 0 1.88

MGM Resorts International has a consensus price target of $20.56, suggesting a potential downside of 32.27%. Given MGM Resorts International’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe MGM Resorts International is more favorable than Great Eagle.

Profitability

This table compares Great Eagle and MGM Resorts International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Great Eagle N/A N/A N/A MGM Resorts International 20.81% -12.08% -4.10%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

60.7% of MGM Resorts International shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.1% of MGM Resorts International shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Great Eagle and MGM Resorts International’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Great Eagle $1.18 billion 1.72 -$43.10 million N/A N/A MGM Resorts International $12.90 billion 1.16 $2.05 billion $0.77 39.43

MGM Resorts International has higher revenue and earnings than Great Eagle.

Volatility & Risk

Great Eagle has a beta of 0.68, suggesting that its share price is 32% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, MGM Resorts International has a beta of 2.4, suggesting that its share price is 140% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

MGM Resorts International beats Great Eagle on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Great Eagle Company Profile

Great Eagle Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, invests in, develops, and manages residential, office, retail, and hotel properties in Asia, North America, Australasia, and Europe. It operates through Hotel Operation, Property Investment, Property Development, Other Operations, Champion REIT, Langham, and US Real Estate Fund segments. The company engages in leasing furnished apartments; and workspace, asset management, hotel accommodation, food and banquet, and restaurant operations. It also owns and operates a portfolio of hotels under The Langham, Langham Place, and Cordis brand names. In addition, the company offers property management services, including facilities management, security services, cleanliness and hygiene, financial management, staff training, green and risk management, maintenance and repairs, building survey, car park management, consultancy, and club house management services, as well as property maintenance and agency services. Further, it sells building materials; invests in securities; offers real estate investment trust, project, treasury, investment, and investment fund management services, as well as procurement and financing services; and issues medium term notes. Great Eagle Holdings Limited was founded in 1963 and is headquartered in Wanchai, Hong Kong.

MGM Resorts International Company Profile

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates integrated casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and Macau. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities. The company's casino operations include slots, table games, and race and sports book wagering. As of March 22, 2020, its portfolio consisted of 29 hotel and destination gaming offerings. The company also owns and operates Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Primm Valley Golf Club, and Fallen Oak golf course. Its customers include premium gaming customers; leisure and wholesale travel customers; business travelers; and group customers, including conventions, trade associations, and small meetings. The company was formerly known as MGM MIRAGE and changed its name to MGM Resorts International in June 2010. MGM Resorts International was founded in 1986 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

