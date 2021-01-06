Financial Comparison: Proliance International (OTCMKTS:PLNTQ) and Adient (NYSE:ADNT)

Proliance International (OTCMKTS:PLNTQ) and Adient (NYSE:ADNT) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, valuation and institutional ownership.

Risk and Volatility

Proliance International has a beta of 4.86, suggesting that its stock price is 386% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Adient has a beta of 3.3, suggesting that its stock price is 230% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

74.4% of Adient shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.3% of Proliance International shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.2% of Adient shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Proliance International and Adient’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Proliance International N/A N/A N/A Adient -4.32% -0.23% -0.04%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Proliance International and Adient, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Proliance International 0 0 0 0 N/A Adient 2 3 7 0 2.42

Adient has a consensus target price of $31.33, suggesting a potential downside of 10.32%. Given Adient’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Adient is more favorable than Proliance International.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Proliance International and Adient’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Proliance International N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Adient $12.67 billion 0.26 -$547.00 million ($0.04) -873.50

Proliance International has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Adient.

Summary

Proliance International beats Adient on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Proliance International

Proliance International, Inc. designs, manufactures, and markets heat exchange products and temperature control parts for the automotive and light truck aftermarket, as well as heat exchange products. The company's heat exchange products include radiators, heater cores, heaters, radiator cores, and condensers; and temperature control parts comprise condensers, compressors, accumulators/driers, and evaporators. It also offers air conditioning parts and supplies, such as hose and tube assemblies, expansion valves, blowers, and fan clutches. In addition, the company provides charge air coolers, oil coolers, marine coolers, and other specialty heat exchangers for heavy-duty trucks, buses, specialty equipment, and industrial and marine applications, such as agricultural, construction and military vehicles, oil rigs, stationary power generation equipment, and inland sea-going vessels. Its customers include national retailers of aftermarket automotive products, warehouse distributors, radiator shops, hard parts jobbers, and other manufacturers. The company offers its products in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, and Central America. Proliance International, Inc. was formerly known as Transpro, Inc. and changed its name to Proliance International, Inc. in July 2005. The company was founded in 1915 and is based in New Haven, Connecticut.

About Adient

Adient plc designs, manufactures, and markets a range of seating systems and components for passenger cars, commercial vehicles, and light trucks. The company's products include frames, mechanisms, foams, head restraints, armrests, and trim covers. It serves automotive original equipment manufacturers in the Americas, Europe, China, and internationally. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is based in Dublin, Ireland.

