Financial Comparison: Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR) & Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP)

Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR) and Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation and risk.

Risk & Volatility

Get Rexford Industrial Realty alerts:

Rexford Industrial Realty has a beta of 0.66, suggesting that its stock price is 34% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Boston Properties has a beta of 1.24, suggesting that its stock price is 24% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Rexford Industrial Realty pays an annual dividend of $0.86 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.8%. Boston Properties pays an annual dividend of $3.92 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.4%. Rexford Industrial Realty pays out 69.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Boston Properties pays out 55.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Rexford Industrial Realty has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years and Boston Properties has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Boston Properties is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Rexford Industrial Realty and Boston Properties, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Rexford Industrial Realty 0 3 2 0 2.40 Boston Properties 1 7 7 0 2.40

Rexford Industrial Realty presently has a consensus target price of $47.00, suggesting a potential upside of 0.04%. Boston Properties has a consensus target price of $102.82, suggesting a potential upside of 14.13%. Given Boston Properties’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Boston Properties is more favorable than Rexford Industrial Realty.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Rexford Industrial Realty and Boston Properties’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Rexford Industrial Realty $267.21 million 21.76 $61.98 million $1.23 38.20 Boston Properties $2.96 billion 4.74 $521.53 million $7.01 12.85

Boston Properties has higher revenue and earnings than Rexford Industrial Realty. Boston Properties is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Rexford Industrial Realty, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Rexford Industrial Realty and Boston Properties’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rexford Industrial Realty 21.93% 2.64% 1.74% Boston Properties 35.17% 12.31% 4.51%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

98.7% of Rexford Industrial Realty shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 82.5% of Boston Properties shares are held by institutional investors. 1.5% of Rexford Industrial Realty shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.0% of Boston Properties shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Boston Properties beats Rexford Industrial Realty on 11 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Rexford Industrial Realty

Rexford Industrial, a real estate investment trust focused on owning and operating industrial properties throughout Southern California infill markets, owns 232 properties with approximately 27.9 million rentable square feet and manages an additional 20 properties with approximately 1.0 million rentable square feet.

About Boston Properties

Boston Properties (NYSE: BXP) is the largest publicly-held developer and owner of Class A office properties in the United States, concentrated in five markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco and Washington, DC. The Company is a fully integrated real estate company, organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), that develops, manages, operates, acquires and owns a diverse portfolio of primarily Class A office space. The Company's portfolio totals 51.2 million square feet and 196 properties, including seven properties under construction/redevelopment.

Receive News & Ratings for Rexford Industrial Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rexford Industrial Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.