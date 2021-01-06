Financial Contrast: RESAAS Services (OTCMKTS:RSASF) and Perspecta (NYSE:PRSP)

RESAAS Services (OTCMKTS:RSASF) and Perspecta (NYSE:PRSP) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, profitability, risk, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Risk & Volatility

Get RESAAS Services alerts:

RESAAS Services has a beta of -0.24, suggesting that its share price is 124% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Perspecta has a beta of 1.32, suggesting that its share price is 32% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares RESAAS Services and Perspecta’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio RESAAS Services $610,000.00 52.50 -$2.36 million N/A N/A Perspecta $4.50 billion 0.84 -$676.00 million $2.05 11.50

RESAAS Services has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Perspecta.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for RESAAS Services and Perspecta, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score RESAAS Services 0 0 0 0 N/A Perspecta 0 5 0 0 2.00

Perspecta has a consensus target price of $24.67, suggesting a potential upside of 4.65%. Given Perspecta’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Perspecta is more favorable than RESAAS Services.

Profitability

This table compares RESAAS Services and Perspecta’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets RESAAS Services -595.44% -328.67% -196.59% Perspecta -15.76% 18.09% 5.51%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

79.5% of Perspecta shares are owned by institutional investors. 14.8% of Perspecta shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Perspecta beats RESAAS Services on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About RESAAS Services

RESAAS Services Inc. develops a cloud-based technology platform for the real estate industry. The company offers a suite of tools, which integrate with the platform, including a global referral network, lead generation engine, listing management, client engagement modules, customer relationship management tools, analytics, file sharing, payment system, and advertising engine. It serves multiple listing services (MLSs), franchises, and real estate brokerage and real estate agents in the real estate industry. RESAAS Services Inc. was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

About Perspecta

Perspecta Inc. provides enterprise information technology (IT) services to government customers in the United States federal, state, and local markets. The company develops, modernizes, transforms, and manages customers' enterprise application portfolios enabling a shift of IT spend from maintenance and operations to innovation; and offers analytics and data services, as well as research, engineering, consulting, and technology solutions for government, including cybersecurity, cloud, quantum computing, network configuration, and data analytics capabilities. It also provides cybersecurity solutions that predict attacks, respond to threats, ensure compliance, and protect data, applications, and infrastructure and endpoints. In addition, the company offers cloud computing and infrastructure services that enable customers maximize their private cloud, public cloud, and legacy infrastructure to transform, optimize, and secure their hybrid environments; and digital strategy and transformation services. Further, it provides digital workplace environment to enable government organizations, including secure devices, productivity and collaboration tools, and workplace support; integrated solutions; identification and authentication validation to government organizations through investigative and risk mitigation services, as well as enables to government identify and eliminate fraud, waste, and abuse through integrated data analysis, medical claims review, and investigation services. Additionally, the company enables customers design, manage, and integrate systems throughout the project life cycle. Perspecta Inc. is headquartered in Chantilly, Virginia.

Receive News & Ratings for RESAAS Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RESAAS Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.