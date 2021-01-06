Financial Review: Western Metals (OTCMKTS:WTLC) & Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY)

Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) and Western Metals (OTCMKTS:WTLC) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership and risk.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Callaway Golf and Western Metals’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Callaway Golf $1.70 billion 1.37 $79.41 million $1.10 22.55 Western Metals N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Callaway Golf has higher revenue and earnings than Western Metals.

Profitability

This table compares Callaway Golf and Western Metals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Callaway Golf -7.57% 9.87% 3.54% Western Metals N/A N/A N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

96.0% of Callaway Golf shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.2% of Callaway Golf shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 20.2% of Western Metals shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

Callaway Golf has a beta of 2.16, suggesting that its share price is 116% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Western Metals has a beta of -0.44, suggesting that its share price is 144% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Callaway Golf and Western Metals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Callaway Golf 0 1 9 0 2.90 Western Metals 0 0 0 0 N/A

Callaway Golf currently has a consensus price target of $24.36, suggesting a potential downside of 1.76%. Given Callaway Golf’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Callaway Golf is more favorable than Western Metals.

Summary

Callaway Golf beats Western Metals on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Callaway Golf

Callaway Golf Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells golf clubs and golf balls, apparel, gear, and other products. It operates through two segments, Golf Equipment; and Apparel, Gear and Other. The Golf Equipment segment provides drivers, fairway woods, hybrids, irons, wedges and packaged sets, putters, and pre-owned golf clubs under the Callaway and Odyssey brands, as well as golf balls under the Callaway Golf and Strata brand names. The Apparel, Gear and Other segment offers golf apparel and footwear; golf accessories, including golf bags, golf gloves, headwear, and practice aids under the Callaway brand; and golf and lifestyle apparel, hats, luggage and accessories, footwear, belts, hats, socks, and underwear under the TravisMathew brand name. This segment also provides storage gear for sport and personal use, including backpacks; travel, duffel, and golf bags; and storage gear accessories, as well as outerwear, headwear, and accessories under the OGIO brand. In addition, it offers outdoor apparel, such as jackets, and trousers and tops; and footwear and outdoor equipment, including packs and bags, travel bags, tents, sleeping bags, and accessories. The company sells its products through golf retailers, sporting goods retailers, mass merchants, Internet retailers, department stores, field representatives, on-line retailers, mail order stores, and in-house sales representatives, as well as to third-party distributors in the United States and approximately 100 countries. It also offers pre-owned golf products through its Website callawaygolfpreowned.com; and OGIO and TravisMathew products through its Websites callawaygolf.com, odysseygolf.com, ogio.com, and travismathew.com. The company was incorporated in 1982 and is headquartered in Carlsbad, California.

About Western Metals

Western Metals Corporation owns and operates natural gas wells in the Lindsey Slough Field in Solano County, California. It produces natural gas from land leased and administered by the California State Lands Commission. The company was formerly known as Coastcast Corporation and changed its name to Western Metals Corporation in November 2004. Western Metals Corporation was founded in 1980 and is based in St. Louis, Missouri.

