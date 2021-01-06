Financial Survey: On Track Innovations (OTCMKTS:OTIVF) versus Everspin Technologies (NASDAQ:MRAM)

Everspin Technologies (NASDAQ:MRAM) and On Track Innovations (OTCMKTS:OTIVF) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends and profitability.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Everspin Technologies and On Track Innovations’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Everspin Technologies $37.50 million 2.53 -$14.67 million ($0.80) -6.24 On Track Innovations $14.75 million 0.88 -$5.89 million N/A N/A

On Track Innovations has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Everspin Technologies.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Everspin Technologies and On Track Innovations, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Everspin Technologies 0 0 1 0 3.00 On Track Innovations 0 0 0 0 N/A

Everspin Technologies currently has a consensus price target of $10.00, indicating a potential upside of 100.40%. Given Everspin Technologies’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Everspin Technologies is more favorable than On Track Innovations.

Profitability

This table compares Everspin Technologies and On Track Innovations’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Everspin Technologies -24.00% -44.04% -24.46% On Track Innovations -29.76% -62.20% -22.34%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

27.0% of Everspin Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. 23.6% of Everspin Technologies shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.2% of On Track Innovations shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

Everspin Technologies has a beta of 1.7, indicating that its share price is 70% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, On Track Innovations has a beta of 1.35, indicating that its share price is 35% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Everspin Technologies beats On Track Innovations on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Everspin Technologies Company Profile

Everspin Technologies, Inc. manufactures and sells magnetoresistive random access memory (MRAM) products in the United States, Hong Kong, Japan, China, Germany, and internationally. It offers Toggle MRAM, spin-transfer torque MRAM, and tunnel magneto resistance sensor products, as well as foundry services for embedded MRAM. The company provides its products for applications, including data center, industrial, automotive, transportation, and enterprise storage markets. It serves original equipment manufacturers and original design manufacturers through a direct sales channel and a network of representatives and distributors. Everspin Technologies, Inc. was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Chandler, Arizona.

On Track Innovations Company Profile

On Track Innovations Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets cashless payment solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Retail and Mass Transit Ticketing; and Petroleum. The company offers OTI UNO, a single interface and contactless reader that supports various card associations' applications, as well as wallets, such as Apple Pay, Google Pay, and Samsung Pay; OTI TRIO, a near-field communication and contactless reader, which offers three-in-one cashless payment card options comprising magnetic stripe (swipe), contact (chip), and contactless (tap); and OTI Interno, an original equipment manufacturer reader module with integrated antenna used for integration into mass transit validators and terminals. It also provides OTI TeleBox which enables communication between machines primarily for vending machines, kiosks, and meters; OTI GoBox, a machine-to-machine cashless payment and telemetry gateway primarily used to stream Full-HD media and run either Linux or Android; TRIO-IQ, a telemetry gateway and payment reader; otiMetry, a telemetry solution for smart vending and cashless payments; otiKiosk, a cashless payment acceptance and remote management solution for kiosks and self-service environments; and otiPulse, a cashless payment solution for pulse operated machines. In addition, the company offers ticket vending machines, which are encoding and loading electronic card tickets for the public transport, and for selling paper tickets, as well as reselling tickets through point of sale terminals. Further, it provides EasyFuel Plus, a fuel management and payment solution used to control and manage refueling operations. The company was formerly known as De-Bug Innovations Ltd. and changed its name to On Track Innovations Ltd. in July 1991. On Track Innovations Ltd. was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Yokneam Illit, Israel.

