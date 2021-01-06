Financial Survey: The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) & WestAmerica (OTCMKTS:WACC)

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) and WestAmerica (OTCMKTS:WACC) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends and earnings.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

85.3% of The Charles Schwab shares are held by institutional investors. 10.8% of The Charles Schwab shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 17.6% of WestAmerica shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for The Charles Schwab and WestAmerica, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score The Charles Schwab 1 6 7 0 2.43 WestAmerica 0 0 0 0 N/A

The Charles Schwab presently has a consensus price target of $48.08, suggesting a potential downside of 8.89%. Given The Charles Schwab’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe The Charles Schwab is more favorable than WestAmerica.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares The Charles Schwab and WestAmerica’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio The Charles Schwab $10.72 billion 9.24 $3.70 billion $2.72 19.40 WestAmerica N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

The Charles Schwab has higher revenue and earnings than WestAmerica.

Profitability

This table compares The Charles Schwab and WestAmerica’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets The Charles Schwab 29.80% 14.02% 0.89% WestAmerica N/A N/A N/A

Summary

The Charles Schwab beats WestAmerica on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

The Charles Schwab Company Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates through two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services. The Advisor Services segment offers custodial, trading, and support services; and retirement business and corporate brokerage retirement services. This segment provides brokerage accounts with cash management capabilities; third-party mutual funds, as well as proprietary mutual funds, plus mutual fund trading, and clearing services to broker-dealers; and exchange-traded funds (ETFs), including proprietary and third-party ETFs. It also offers advice solutions, such as managed portfolios of proprietary and third-party mutual funds and ETFs, separately managed accounts, customized personal advice for tailored portfolios, and specialized planning and portfolio management. In addition, this segment provides banking products and services, including checking and savings accounts, certificates of deposit, first lien residential real estate mortgage loans, home equity loans and lines of credit, and pledged asset lines; and trust services comprising trust custody services, personal trust reporting services, and administrative trustee services. The company serves individuals and institutional clients in the United States, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, the United Kingdom, Hong Kong, Singapore, and Australia. The Charles Schwab Corporation was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

WestAmerica Company Profile

WestAmerica Corporation explores and produces gas and oil in the states of Oklahoma and Texas.

