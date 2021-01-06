Finning International Inc. (FTT.TO) (TSE:FTT) Raised to Outperform at BMO Capital Markets

Finning International Inc. (FTT.TO) (TSE:FTT) was upgraded by equities research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a C$32.00 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of C$23.00. BMO Capital Markets’ price target suggests a potential upside of 9.55% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Finning International Inc. (FTT.TO) from C$24.00 to C$31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on shares of Finning International Inc. (FTT.TO) from C$23.00 to C$26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Finning International Inc. (FTT.TO) from C$25.00 to C$27.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Finning International Inc. (FTT.TO) from C$27.00 to C$33.00 in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, TD Securities cut shares of Finning International Inc. (FTT.TO) from an “action list buy” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from C$27.00 to C$32.00 in a report on Monday, December 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$28.38.

Shares of TSE FTT traded up C$1.76 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting C$29.21. The stock had a trading volume of 594,645 shares, compared to its average volume of 359,339. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$26.80 and its 200-day moving average is C$21.90. The company has a market cap of C$4.74 billion and a P/E ratio of 22.61. Finning International Inc. has a 52 week low of C$10.59 and a 52 week high of C$30.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.30.

Finning International Inc. (FTT.TO) (TSE:FTT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported C$0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.26 by C$0.11. The firm had revenue of C$1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.52 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Finning International Inc. will post 1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Finning International Inc engages in selling, servicing, and renting heavy equipment, and power and energy systems in Canada, the United States, South America, the United Kingdom, and Ireland. It offers tractors, off-highway trucks, drills, electric rope shovels, hydraulic excavators and draglines, backhoe loaders, excavators, forklifts, articulated trucks, loaders, log loaders, tree harvesters, skidders, motor graders, paving products, compactors, wheel tractor-scrapers, pipe layers, extensive underground equipment, and other products.

