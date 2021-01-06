First American Bank Cuts Position in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

First American Bank decreased its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) by 34.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 29,278 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 15,681 shares during the period. First American Bank’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $4,142,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FIS. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 6,123 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $866,000 after purchasing an additional 661 shares in the last quarter. S&CO Inc. bought a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $223,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services in the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Perpetual Ltd grew its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 9.6% during the third quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 62,474 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $9,197,000 after acquiring an additional 5,472 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 11.6% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,477,873 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $217,616,000 after acquiring an additional 153,999 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Fidelity National Information Services alerts:

FIS traded up $2.25 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $138.93. The stock had a trading volume of 97,409 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,805,771. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market capitalization of $86.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -768.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $145.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $142.94. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a one year low of $91.68 and a one year high of $158.21.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The information technology services provider reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.01. Fidelity National Information Services had a negative net margin of 0.83% and a positive return on equity of 6.88%. The firm had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.43 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 14th were issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 11th. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.96%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on FIS shares. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Cowen increased their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $163.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a report on Monday, December 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $175.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $162.72.

In other news, insider Martin Boyd sold 28,715 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.69, for a total transaction of $4,097,343.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,605 shares in the company, valued at $3,368,197.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Christopher A. Thompson sold 1,591 shares of Fidelity National Information Services stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.70, for a total value of $222,262.70. Insiders have sold 68,161 shares of company stock valued at $9,776,812 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Information Services Profile

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc operates as a financial services technology company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers merchant acquiring, integrated payment, and global e-commerce solutions.

Read More: Short Selling Stocks and Day Traders



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity National Information Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity National Information Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.