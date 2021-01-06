First American Bank Has $2.12 Million Position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

First American Bank cut its holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 38,656 shares of the company’s stock after selling 426 shares during the period. First American Bank’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $2,120,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 136.7% in the 3rd quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. now owns 23,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,169,000 after acquiring an additional 13,672 shares during the last quarter. Motco increased its stake in The Coca-Cola by 0.7% in the third quarter. Motco now owns 230,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,372,000 after purchasing an additional 1,497 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in The Coca-Cola by 0.3% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,295,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,935,000 after purchasing an additional 4,074 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in The Coca-Cola by 18.7% in the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 104,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,180,000 after purchasing an additional 16,557 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in shares of The Coca-Cola by 28.6% during the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 986,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,717,000 after purchasing an additional 219,463 shares in the last quarter. 60.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on KO. BidaskClub raised The Coca-Cola from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 12th. Guggenheim cut The Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered The Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research note on Monday, December 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola from $57.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The Coca-Cola has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.61.

In other news, Director David B. Weinberg sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.75, for a total value of $4,975,000.00. Also, Director David B. Weinberg sold 200,000 shares of The Coca-Cola stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.12, for a total value of $10,024,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 355,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,803,325.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 400,000 shares of company stock valued at $20,264,000. Insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:KO traded down $1.69 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $50.49. The company had a trading volume of 1,506,356 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,924,830. The Coca-Cola Company has a 1-year low of $36.27 and a 1-year high of $60.13. The stock has a market cap of $216.98 billion, a PE ratio of 27.18, a P/E/G ratio of 6.74 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $53.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.71.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $8.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.37 billion. The Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 41.37% and a net margin of 24.90%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.56 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Company will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st were paid a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 30th. The Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.73%.

The Coca-Cola Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plantÂ-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

