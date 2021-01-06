First American Bank Raises Stock Holdings in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

First American Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) by 23.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,379 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,566 shares during the quarter. First American Bank’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $5,340,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in STZ. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Constellation Brands by 30.4% in the third quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp raised its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 6,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,182,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. raised its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 3,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $572,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 9.4% during the third quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 697 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. grew its stake in Constellation Brands by 55.1% in the third quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 197 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. 71.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Constellation Brands news, Director Judy Schmeling sold 5,662 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.51, for a total transaction of $1,163,597.62. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,938 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,042,358.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 15.77% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

STZ has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Constellation Brands from $218.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 28th. ValuEngine raised shares of Constellation Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Constellation Brands in a report on Sunday, October 4th. Atlantic Securities lowered shares of Constellation Brands from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $196.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $203.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Constellation Brands has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $205.20.

STZ stock traded up $7.34 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $224.23. The company had a trading volume of 61,777 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,366,441. The business has a 50 day moving average of $210.81 and a 200 day moving average of $189.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.47, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $104.28 and a fifty-two week high of $220.27.

Constellation Brands Company Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, and markets beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

