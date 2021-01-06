First American Bank Sells 3,697 Shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

First American Bank decreased its position in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 7.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 46,845 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 3,697 shares during the period. First American Bank’s holdings in Facebook were worth $12,796,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FB. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Facebook by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 161,273,433 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $36,620,359,000 after acquiring an additional 1,765,562 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Facebook by 5.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,019,784 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $5,505,081,000 after purchasing an additional 1,098,694 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Facebook by 6.4% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 15,755,901 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $4,126,470,000 after purchasing an additional 948,608 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of Facebook by 15.0% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 12,282,314 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $3,216,738,000 after buying an additional 1,598,856 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Facebook by 1.6% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,357,774 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,974,601,000 after buying an additional 179,672 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.62% of the company’s stock.

In other Facebook news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 426 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.06, for a total value of $112,063.56. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,304 shares in the company, valued at approximately $343,030.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,134 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.90, for a total transaction of $310,602.60. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,217 shares in the company, valued at $1,428,936.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 973,560 shares of company stock valued at $268,498,283. 14.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Facebook stock traded down $5.10 on Wednesday, hitting $265.87. The company had a trading volume of 981,740 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,479,868. Facebook, Inc. has a twelve month low of $137.10 and a twelve month high of $304.67. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $274.97 and a 200-day moving average of $263.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $757.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.19.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The social networking company reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.77. The firm had revenue of $21.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.78 billion. Facebook had a net margin of 32.00% and a return on equity of 23.27%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.12 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Facebook from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Facebook from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Moffett Nathanson increased their price objective on Facebook from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their target price on Facebook from $290.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Facebook from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, thirty-nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $295.81.

Facebook Company Profile

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

