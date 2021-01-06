First American Bank Sells 876 Shares of Kellogg (NYSE:K)

First American Bank lessened its stake in Kellogg (NYSE:K) by 3.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,553 shares of the company’s stock after selling 876 shares during the quarter. First American Bank’s holdings in Kellogg were worth $1,714,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Kellogg by 21.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,326,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,673,077,000 after purchasing an additional 4,401,039 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kellogg by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,257,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,502,200,000 after buying an additional 931,569 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Kellogg by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,296,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,951,000 after buying an additional 159,636 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in Kellogg by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,678,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,408,000 after buying an additional 75,155 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in Kellogg by 157.9% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,561,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,833,000 after acquiring an additional 955,905 shares in the last quarter. 79.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Kellogg alerts:

In other news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.32, for a total value of $5,276,645.56. Also, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.94, for a total transaction of $5,078,373.96. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 500,001 shares of company stock valued at $32,003,398. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered Kellogg from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $77.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Kellogg from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $76.00 to $66.00 in a report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.27.

K traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $61.75. 48,022 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,394,411. The stock has a market cap of $21.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.78, a PEG ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 0.59. Kellogg has a 1-year low of $52.66 and a 1-year high of $72.88. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $62.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95.

Kellogg (NYSE:K) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $3.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.40 billion. Kellogg had a net margin of 8.80% and a return on equity of 41.23%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.03 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Kellogg will post 4.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 30th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.69%. Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.87%.

Kellogg Company Profile

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

Further Reading: CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding K? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kellogg (NYSE:K).

Receive News & Ratings for Kellogg Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kellogg and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.