First American Bank Trims Stock Position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

First American Bank decreased its position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 43,865 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 448 shares during the period. Broadcom accounts for about 1.3% of First American Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. First American Bank’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $19,206,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AVGO. Wealth Alliance grew its holdings in Broadcom by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 2,006 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $731,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Broadcom by 2.7% in the third quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,160 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $423,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its position in shares of Broadcom by 13.1% during the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 293 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 17.5% in the 3rd quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 248 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 1,608 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $586,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. 80.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AVGO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Broadcom from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. Cowen increased their price objective on Broadcom from $350.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. KeyCorp restated a “buy” rating on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $475.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $385.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Broadcom presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $418.57.

Broadcom stock traded up $4.60 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $432.70. 57,341 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,686,065. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $412.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $360.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $175.98 billion, a PE ratio of 67.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.05. Broadcom Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $155.67 and a fifty-two week high of $442.24.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 9th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.25 by $0.10. Broadcom had a net margin of 12.39% and a return on equity of 35.23%. The business had revenue of $6.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $5.39 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 23.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 21st were issued a $3.60 dividend. This is a boost from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 18th. This represents a $14.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.33%. Broadcom’s payout ratio is presently 78.05%.

In related news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 14,025 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $424.90, for a total value of $5,959,222.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 217,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $92,556,816.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 78,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $361.33, for a total transaction of $28,228,906.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 411,053 shares of company stock valued at $163,947,808. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies a range of semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor Solutions, Infrastructure Software, and Intellectual Property licensing.

