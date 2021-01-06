First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “First Bancorp is a one-bank holding company. The principal activity of the Company is the ownership and operation of First Bank. They also own and operate two nonbank subsidiaries, Montgomery Data Services, Inc. and First Bancorp Financial Services, Inc. “

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on FBNC. Stephens assumed coverage on First Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. G.Research cut First Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. TheStreet raised First Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. DA Davidson raised First Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of First Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.67.

Shares of FBNC opened at $33.54 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $33.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.31. First Bancorp has a 52 week low of $17.32 and a 52 week high of $39.34. The stock has a market cap of $960.25 million, a P/E ratio of 12.42, a P/E/G ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 1.25.

First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $76.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.19 million. First Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.36% and a net margin of 24.81%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that First Bancorp will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

In other First Bancorp news, Director Suzanne S. Deferie sold 7,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.84, for a total value of $243,648.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 81,427 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,755,489.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Suzanne S. Deferie sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.03, for a total value of $1,020,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 93,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,181,192.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.37% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FBNC. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Bancorp by 473.6% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,059 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 4,177 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in shares of First Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at about $262,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of First Bancorp by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 495,522 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,427,000 after purchasing an additional 45,772 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in First Bancorp by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 325,742 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,170,000 after purchasing an additional 45,067 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in First Bancorp by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 169,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,508,000 after purchasing an additional 13,793 shares during the period. 53.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About First Bancorp

First Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for First Bank that provides banking products and services for individuals and small to medium-sized businesses primarily in North Carolina and northeastern South Carolina. It accepts deposit products, such as checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits, including certificate of deposits and individual retirement accounts.

