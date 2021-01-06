First Business Financial Services (NASDAQ:FBIZ) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $16.78

First Business Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIZ)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $16.78 and traded as high as $18.91. First Business Financial Services shares last traded at $18.85, with a volume of 12,320 shares changing hands.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on FBIZ shares. ValuEngine raised shares of First Business Financial Services from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of First Business Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of First Business Financial Services from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th.

The stock has a market cap of $160.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.77 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $19.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46.

First Business Financial Services (NASDAQ:FBIZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $26.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.43 million. First Business Financial Services had a net margin of 13.73% and a return on equity of 8.46%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that First Business Financial Services, Inc. will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Banc Funds Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Business Financial Services by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 762,029 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,889,000 after purchasing an additional 38,797 shares during the last quarter. First Business Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Business Financial Services by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. First Business Financial Services Inc. now owns 342,405 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,893,000 after purchasing an additional 11,282 shares during the last quarter. Cutler Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Business Financial Services by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cutler Capital Management LLC now owns 59,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $843,000 after purchasing an additional 6,500 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of First Business Financial Services by 369.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 35,397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $507,000 after purchasing an additional 27,858 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of First Business Financial Services by 23.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 27,338 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $391,000 after purchasing an additional 5,183 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.02% of the company’s stock.

First Business Financial Services Company Profile (NASDAQ:FBIZ)

First Business Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Business Bank that provides commercial banking products and services for small and medium-sized businesses, business owners, executives, professionals, and high net worth individuals. The company offers deposit products, such as non-interest-bearing transaction accounts, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, time deposits, and certificates of deposit.

