First Financial Bank Trust Division Invests $224,000 in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

First Financial Bank Trust Division acquired a new position in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 1,453 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cipher Capital LP acquired a new position in Chubb in the 2nd quarter valued at about $673,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Chubb in the 2nd quarter valued at about $23,237,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new position in Chubb in the 2nd quarter valued at about $8,646,000. Holocene Advisors LP acquired a new position in Chubb in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,287,000. Finally, Clark Capital Management Group Inc. grew its stake in Chubb by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 181,973 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,041,000 after buying an additional 2,794 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.80% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Sean Ringsted sold 11,478 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.09, for a total transaction of $1,699,777.02. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 201,369 shares in the company, valued at $29,820,735.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 132,504 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.86, for a total transaction of $19,724,545.44. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 814,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $121,258,081.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 185,683 shares of company stock valued at $27,794,915. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CB opened at $149.85 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $67.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.85, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $152.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $132.98. Chubb Limited has a one year low of $87.35 and a one year high of $167.74.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by ($0.19). Chubb had a net margin of 6.24% and a return on equity of 5.33%. The company had revenue of $10.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.70 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Chubb Limited will post 6.99 EPS for the current year.

Chubb announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, November 19th that permits the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to repurchase up to 2.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 18th will be given a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 17th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.86%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CB. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Chubb from $144.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Chubb from $137.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Chubb from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $97.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Chubb from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $120.00 to $163.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Chubb from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $154.42.

Chubb Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, marine, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, professional lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda.

