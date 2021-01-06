First Financial Bank Trust Division Invests $351,000 in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

First Financial Bank Trust Division bought a new position in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 5,715 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $351,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Demars Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Southern in the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC purchased a new position in The Southern in the second quarter valued at about $44,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in The Southern in the third quarter valued at about $47,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in The Southern in the third quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in The Southern in the third quarter valued at about $52,000. 57.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:SO opened at $59.75 on Wednesday. The Southern Company has a 12 month low of $41.96 and a 12 month high of $71.10. The stock has a market cap of $63.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.40, a PEG ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 0.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $60.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

The Southern (NYSE:SO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The utilities provider reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $5.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.29 billion. The Southern had a net margin of 15.83% and a return on equity of 10.47%. The Southern’s quarterly revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.34 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Southern Company will post 3.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 16th were issued a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 13th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.28%. The Southern’s payout ratio is currently 82.32%.

In other The Southern news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.93, for a total value of $152,325.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 64,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,929,741.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kimberly S. Greene sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.96, for a total value of $1,858,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 50,291 shares in the company, valued at $3,116,030.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SO. Barclays lifted their target price on The Southern from $61.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on The Southern in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $67.00 target price on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded The Southern from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 25th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on The Southern from $62.00 to $57.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded The Southern from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $66.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.67.

The Southern Company Profile

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy facilities and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

