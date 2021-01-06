First Financial Bank Trust Division Raises Holdings in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

First Financial Bank Trust Division increased its position in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) by 3.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,603 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 88 shares during the quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division’s holdings in The J. M. Smucker were worth $301,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP raised its position in The J. M. Smucker by 69.2% in the third quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 9,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,085,000 after purchasing an additional 3,839 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in The J. M. Smucker by 21.3% in the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $892,000 after purchasing an additional 1,353 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its stake in The J. M. Smucker by 12.8% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 6,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $712,000 after purchasing an additional 701 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in The J. M. Smucker by 54.9% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its stake in The J. M. Smucker by 15.7% in the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 9,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,093,000 after acquiring an additional 1,286 shares during the period. 80.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE SJM opened at $117.13 on Wednesday. The J. M. Smucker Company has a twelve month low of $91.88 and a twelve month high of $125.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market cap of $13.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.51, a PEG ratio of 6.16 and a beta of 0.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $116.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $113.42.

The J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 23rd. The company reported $2.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.16. The J. M. Smucker had a net margin of 10.78% and a return on equity of 13.28%. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.26 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 8.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SJM. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on The J. M. Smucker from $123.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on The J. M. Smucker from $106.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. BidaskClub raised The J. M. Smucker from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, ValuEngine cut The J. M. Smucker from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a hold rating to the stock. The J. M. Smucker currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $116.10.

The J. M. Smucker Profile

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in four segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, and International and Away From Home. The company offers pet food and snacks; mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, shortening and oils, and frozen sandwiches and snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, portion control products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

